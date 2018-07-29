The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp as players report back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday before opening up practice on Friday. Before Alabama hits the practice field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the wide receivers and tight ends.

Despite losing all three of its starting receivers, Alabama remains loaded at the position as sophomores Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith step into heightened roles. The exciting trio combined for just 33 catches last season but showed plenty of promise during their limited opportunities.



Jeudy finished second on the team with 14 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Ruggs was third with 229 yards on 12 catches but led the team with six receiving touchdowns, including a score on each of his first five receptions. Smith tallied just seven receptions but came up with the game-winning score against Mississippi State as well as the 41-yard catch in overtime of the national championship against Georgia to clinch the national title.

“I think we have three really good freshman receivers who played and made great contributions last year to our team, and I think those guys are going to develop into a very dynamic group,” Saban said at SEC Media Days. “We’re excited about their future.

“Hopefully they’ll continue to grow and develop and be very, very productive players. We obviously lost some very good players at the receiver position, but we’re excited about those guys and their opportunity to be successful in the future.”

Alabama returns viable reserve options in seniors Derek Kief as well as Xavian Marks. The Crimson Tide will also see the emergence of redshirt freshmen Tyrell Shavers and Chadarius Townsend as well as true freshmen Jaylen Waddle, Xavier Williams and Slade Bolden.

At tight end, Alabama returns two starters in senior Hale Hentges and junior Irv Smith Jr. and will also see the return of redshirt sophomore Miller Forristall, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last season. Sophomores Kedrick James and Major Tennison will also compete for reps, while Alabama brings freshman Michael Parker into the fold.

