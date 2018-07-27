The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp as players report back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday before holding its first practice on Friday, Aug. 3. Before Alabama hits the practice field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We start our series today by examining the quarterback position.

Jalen Hurts is staying, and Tua Tagovailoa isn’t going anywhere either. After months of waiting Alabama will finally get to see the two quarterbacks compete for the starting job this fall.



While the general perception is that Tagovailoa heads into camp as the favorite, Nick Saban has remained adamant that both quarterbacks will receive an equal opportunity to win the competition. During a Tuesday appearance on ESPN, the head coach said he’d like to decide the battle during camp as he looks to find someone who will win over the team.

“The quarterback’s the distribution center of the ball, so I like having a guy that’s going to execute because that’s how team chemistry and confidence gets developed on offense,” Saban told ESPN. “I know if I’m playing receiver and I’m running this route and they’re playing this coverage and I’m the first option, I’m supposed to get the ball. And if that ball doesn’t come to me, then why didn’t it?

“So, to have team chemistry, people have to be able to execute. They have to have knowledge and experience and they have to execute. And when you play quarterback, it’s not about you making all the plays, it’s about you helping other people make plays by distributing the ball the right place at the right time accurately and efficiently. So, that’s probably No. 1.

“No. 2 would be leadership and how you affect other people, what kind of teammate you are and I think knowledge and experience in being able to execute in the critical time in the game when the game’s on the line when your best is needed. I think those three things would probably be right up there at the top, to me.”

