The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp as players report back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday before opening up practice on Friday. Before Alabama hits the practice field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the offensive line.

The starting five this spring could be the one we see on Sept. 1 when Alabama faces Louisville for its season-opener. Williams looks set at left tackle after making the switch from the right side before his sophomore season. Pierschbacher’s switch to center also looks to be a success as the redshirt senior appears more comfortable now than he did when Alabama tried him at the position two years ago. From there, the possibilities are endless.

Due to his experience, Cotton should nail down one of the two guard positions, which leaves Womack, Wills and Leatherwood to fight for the remaining two spots. Womack was solid last season, starting in all 14 games. However, former five-stars Leatherwood and Wills will be tough to keep off the field. Wills improved greatly during the season, earning a start against Ole Miss, while Leatherwood filled in nicely for Williams in the second half of the national championship game.

It’s a tough call, but the starting five this spring enter camp as the favorites.

Continue reading here