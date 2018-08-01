The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp as players report back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday before opening up practice on Friday. Before Alabama hits the practice field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the linebackers.

Terrell Lewis’ ACL tear last month likely leaves Alabama without one of its top pass rushers for this season. It also serves as a grim reminder of how fast injuries can stack up at the linebacker position. Last year Alabama overcame a plague of injuries at linebacker as seven players missed at least one game. With noticeably less depth this season, the Crimson Tide will need to keep its players off the injury table if it wants to repeat as national champions.

With Lewis out of the picture, Anfernee Jennings and Christian Miller will serve as Alabama’s primary outside linebackers. Miller is returning from a biceps injury that kept him out for 10 games last season, while Jennings is now “100 percent” recovered from a season-ending knee injury he sustained in the Sugar Bowl. Five-stars Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson will start inside and give Alabama one of the most athletic duos in the nation.

While Lewis’ injury comes as a blow, Alabama has considerably more depth on the outside. Jamey Mosely returns for his redshirt senior season after starting three games last year. The Crimson Tide also returns sophomore Christopher Allen, who was one of the top performers on defense this spring. Along with those two, Alabama brings in a talented freshman class, including five-star Eyabi Anoma as well as four-stars Cameron Latu and Jarez Parks.

Other than Moses and Wilson, Alabama is extremely thin inside. With Keith Holcombe’s decision to focus on baseball this year, the Crimson Tide’s most experienced reserve is redshirt junior Joshua McMillon, who tallied five tackles over eight games last season. Redshirt sophomore Ben Davis is the only other backup to receive playing time last season, appearing in just one game against Mercer. Alabama will also see the emergence of redshirt freshman Markail Benton as well as two-star true freshman Jaylen Moody.

Continue reading here