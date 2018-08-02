The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp as players report back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday before opening up practice on Friday. Before Alabama hits the practice field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the defensive backs.

The reinforcements have arrived for Alabama’s secondary. After barely scraping enough bodies together to make it through the spring, the Crimson Tide received the shot in the arm it needed as freshmen Patrick Surtain Jr., Jaylen Armour-Davis, Josh Jobe and Eddie Smith joined the mix this summer. All four arrivals have the talent to contribute right away and should compete for playing time this fall.

Alabama's secondary returns just two players with starting experience. Deionte Thompson started both of Alabama’s playoff games in replacement of injured safety Hootie Jones, while Trevon Diggs started the season-opener before being replaced by Levi Wallace. Other than that, there will be plenty of new faces as Alabama looks to replace its top six defensive backs from last season.

Diggs and JUCO transfer Saivion Smith appear to be the most likely options to fill the two starting cornerback slots, while Thompson and sophomore Xavier McKinney should offer a hard-hitting duo at safety. Shyheim Carter played the Star position with the first-team defense this spring and joins Jared Mayden as veterans who could play at multiple positions.

Alabama could also see several players emerge this season. Redshirt sophomore Nigel Knott has had a quiet start to his college career but could provide depth at cornerback. Sophomore Daniel Wright shined on special teams and could compete for a role in Alabama’s dime package, as could redshirt freshman Kyriq McDonald. Redshirt junior Keaton Anderson might also add depth to the unit at safety.

