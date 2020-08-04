Alabama will see the start of its fall camp delayed. The SEC approved a new preseason plan Tuesday that will allow teams to practice 25 times over a 40-day period beginning on Aug. 17.

In the revised SEC preseason football calendar, schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs from August 7-16. Beginning August 17 and until the start of the season, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.