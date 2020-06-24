Alabama fact or fiction: A look at the Crimson Tide's biggest questions
While we wait — and hope — for the start of football season, BamaInsider has set out to answer some of the biggest questions surrounding this year’s Alabama football team. Today we will use statistical data to determine whether five statements about the Crimson Tide will be true for the coming season.
Alabama will throw the ball less without Tua Tagovailoa
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news