Alabama extends offer to in-state junior

Tomarrion Parker, 2023 four-star defensive end from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, did not get evaluated by Alabama prior to the start of his junior season. Parker did not attend a camp in Tuscaloosa during the summer. The Crimson Tide increased its interest this season after watching him play a few weeks ago.

Alabama assistant coach Charles Kelly informed Parker that he would attend one of his games this season. His high school coaches did not tell Parker when the Tide assistant who, also recruits the area, would attend his game.

Coach Kelly attended Parker's game a few weeks ago. He informed Parker after the game of Alabama's interest and invited him to attend the game on Saturday against Ole Miss. Parker recorded four sacks on Friday night before arriving in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for a meeting with Coach Saban prior to kickoff.

"Coach Kelly took me to Coach Saban's office when I got there," Parker said. "Coach Saban told me that he liked my game and that I would be a good fit in their defense. I thought it was great. A lot of hard work has been put into this. I have always wanted the Bama offer."

"It's the best school and they have the best players. Practicing against those guys every day will help prepare you for the next level. Both of my parents went with me. They know this is a big deal. They were really excited. They really enjoyed the tour they gave us around the facilities.

"I know Alabama can help better me as a man. Coach Saban really talked about how they have programs outside of football that can help prepare your for the real world. They want to help us connect with the business world outside of football."

Parker was impressed with the Tide's defensive performance against Lane Kiffin's offense during his game day experience in Tuscaloosa.

"I really enjoyed the game," Parker said. "Bama did what Bama does. They dominate. Their offense put up big numbers and outplayed them. The defense really shut all the analysts up who thought it would be a high scoring game. Will Anderson was getting after it."

The fast-rising junior has collected 21 offers with his latest addition from the Crimson. His early favorites include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee. He plans on returning to Alabama on October 23 for the Tide's rivalry game against Tennessee.

"I thought the atmosphere was great The fans were great. It was my first visit down there. The fans were loud. The stadium was loud in general. They have some die hard fans. It was just a fun experience. I like their tradition. They are a winning team and a winning program. They want to work hard and win."