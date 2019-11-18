Alabama extends offer to Florida defensive back
Terrion Arnold, 2021 three-star athlete from John Paul II High School in Tallahassee, Florida, has collected numerous scholarship offers in the past month which has included LSU, Georgia, Penn Stat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news