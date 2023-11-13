Alabama basketball is exploring the possibility of redshirting freshman guard Kris Parker for the 2023/24 season.

Parker did not play in either of Alabama’s first two games after he suffered an eye injury during a practice for the Crimson Tide. Ahead of Alabama’s game against Indiana State, Oats said Parker was a game-time decision, but it now seems like he may opt to redshirt the former four-star recruit.

“We're in the process of talking about possibly redshirting Kris,” Oats said. “Just (to) get (him) stronger, get (him) better at some things. I think he's got chance to be really good. He had the injury. He’s healed from the injury. He’s practicing, but we're in the process of talking through that right now.”

Parker was the No. 88 recruit in the Class of 2023 and spent his high school senior season at Crossroad Academy in Quincy, Florida. He committed to play for Alabama back in March.

The other three commits from the 2023 Class have all seen the floor in for Alabama. Jarin Stevenson has been the best among them so far, averaging 11 points and four rebounds in Alabama’s two games this season.