Alabama expected to part ways with defensive assistant

Alabama is expected to part ways with defensive assistant Colin Hitschler. According to multiple reports, Hitschler has been informed that he is not expected to be part of the Crimson Tide's plans in 2025.

Hitschler helped coach the Tide's secondary along with Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist. He primarily coached the safeties and helped lead a Tide defensive unit that ranked No. 18 nationally in passing yards allowed per game.

Hitschler arrived at Alabama last offseason after serving on the coaching staff at Wisconsin in 2023. He initially signed a two-year deal and was paid $625,000 this season and was set to make $675,000 in his second season.