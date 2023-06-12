Alabama baseball has found its next permanent head coach. The university announced Monday afternoon that Maryland's Rob Vaughn will become the 33rd head baseball coach in program history and will be formally introduced on Tuesday.

In addition to Vaughn's hiring, Alabama also announced that interim head coach Jason Jackson will remain on the staff as the associate head coach while also continuing his duties as the pitching coach.

Vaughn, 35, has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year the past two seasons. He has led Maryland to back-to-back Big Ten regular-season titles and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. This season, Maryland finished 42-21, winning the Big Ten conference tournament before advancing to the Winston-Salem Regional. Last year, Vaugh led Maryland to a school-record 48 wins, helping the Terrapins host an NCAA regional for the first time in program history.

In his six seasons as Maryland’s head coach, Vaughn has compiled a 183-115 record, including an 84-54 mark in conference play. Before serving as the Terrapins head coach, he spent five years as an assistant with the program. The former Kansas State catcher began his coaching career with his alma mater, serving as an assistant for the Wildcats from 2012-13.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob Vaughn as the next head baseball coach at The University of Alabama," Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said through a university release. "I talked to a number of people throughout this process and was so impressed with Rob from the start. He is one of the young, bright talents in college baseball and has done an excellent job leading Maryland's program. The success on the field speaks for itself, but even more impactful were the conversations with those who have played for Rob. We look forward to welcoming Rob, his wife Kayleigh, and children, Wyatt and Beau to Tuscaloosa."

According to sources, Vaughn was also offered the head coaching job at Missouri but chose to take Alabama's offer instead. Last year, Vaughn signed a contract extension with Maryland, running his deal through the 2027 season. His current contract pays him a $300,000 base salary as well as $150,000 in supplemental annual income. According to sources, Vaughn is expected to make somewhere between $600,000 and $750,000 if he’s hired by Alabama.

"I could not be more excited to join the Alabama Crimson Tide," said Vaughn through the release. "The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha. The fact that Coach Jackson will be here by my side makes me even more excited because he's done such an incredible job and will be a big part of what we do going forward.

"I want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for this opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I are thrilled for the move to Tuscaloosa and look forward to being part of the community. Roll Tide!"

Vaughn will replace Brad Bohannon, who was fired on May 4 for his role in a betting probe involving the Alabama baseball team. Following Bohannon's departure, the team has been under the control of interim head coach Jason Jackson, who led the Crimson Tide to a 13-6 record under his watch.

"I could not be prouder of the job Coach Jackson did in serving as our interim head coach for the final six weeks of the season," Byrne said. "He was incredible at managing a tough situation and ultimately leading this team somewhere it had not been in quite some time. He has great relationships with our team, the department, our fans and beyond, and we are thrilled to keep JJ here in Tuscaloosa and elevate him to associate head coach."

Jackson expressed his pride in his players' ability to overcome adversity this season, while also stating that he is excited to remain with the team moving forward.

"My family and I are very happy here in Tuscaloosa," Jackson said through the release. "I love this university and I love coaching these players and am excited about the opportunity to continue to be able to do that. Rob has done an amazing job at Maryland and I know he will be a great fit here as well. I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to working together. I also want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for the support of both my family and me and of our program. I know we are all ready to hit the ground running."

Alabama (43-21) hosted an NCAA regional for the first time since 2006 and reached an NCAA super regional for the first time since 2010. The No. 16 overall seed Crimson Tide was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament over the weekend after dropping both of its super regional games to top-seeded Wake Forest.