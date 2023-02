Alabama is expected to hire John McNulty as an analyst, Tide Illustrated has learned.

McNulty spent the last two seasons as Boston College's offensive coordinator after two years as the Notre Dame tight end's coach under Tommy Rees. McNulty also served as the Rutgers offensive coordinator from 2018-19

Prior to his tenure with Rutgers, he spent nine seasons in the NFL working as an assistant coach for the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. His roles varied from team to team as McNulty served as a quarterbacks coach with the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Titans. McNulty also as the Cardinals' wide receiver coach working with wideouts such as Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin from 2009-11.

This story will be updated