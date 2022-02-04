Alabama expected to hire Joe Cox to coach Tight Ends

Alabama is expected to hire Joe Cox to coach the tight ends for the 2022 season. Cox coached at Charlotte this past season and has made stops at South Carolina and at Colorado State. Cox will take over for Drew Svoboda, who coached the Alabama tight ends during the 2021 season, Svoboda is expected to stay on staff and be moved to an off-the-field role.

Alabama football coaching off-season movements

Will Cox from Charlotte to coach TEs

Travaris Robinson from Miami to coach DBs

Eric Wolford from Kentucky to coach OL

Coleman Hutzler from Ole Miss to coach Special Teams

Drew Svoboda - Staying on staff/off the field

Sal Sunseri - Staying on the staff/off the field/special role to the head coach