Alabama expected to hire Eric Wolford as offensive line coach

* Eric Wolford had been at Kentucky since 2020

* Wolford also coached the offensive line at South Carolina from 2016 to 2019

* Wolford was named a Rivals Top 25 recruiter in 2018

* From 2015 to 2016 Wolford was an assistant offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers

Alabama will have a new offensive line coach for the 2022 season. ESPN's Chris Low confirmed the report that Alabama will be adding Eric Wolford to the staff this morning. Wolford coached the Kentucky offensive line this past season and was known as an "ace" recruiter. Wolford replaces Doug Marrone who coached the Alabama offensive line for the 2021 season.

