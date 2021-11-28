Alabama evaluating two injured starters ahead of SEC Championship Game

An Alabama running back room already in crisis mode might have received another blow ahead of this week's SEC Championship Game. Brian Robinson Jr. left Saturday’s Iron Bowl with an injury during the fourth quarter and did not return. Sunday, Nick Saban provided an update on his starting running back, stating that the team will look to see how he progresses throughout the week before determining his status.

“He has a lower-body pulled muscle,” Saban said during Sunday’s SEC Championship Game teleconference. “We’ll kind of see how he progresses during the course of the week and see where he’s at. I can’t tell you any more than that right now.”

Robinson carried the ball 15 times for 64 yards and recorded three receptions for 29 yards through the air against Auburn. He was replaced by Trey Sanders, who ended the game with 23 yards on 10 carries as well as two receptions for 12 yards.

“He really did a good job,” Saban said of Sanders. “I mean, he did a nice with catching the ball. He did a good job in block protection, especially on some critical passing situations when they blitzed. He made great pickups and ran the ball fairly effectively. So we were pleased.”

Alabama has already seen three of its running backs go down to injury as sophomores Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams suffered season-ending knee injuries while true freshman Camar Wheaton has yet to play due to a meniscus injury he suffered over the offseason.

Saban also provided an update on starting cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who did not play in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. The redshirt junior dressed out for the game and participated in pregame warmups but watched the game from the sideline.

“He had a little hip injury and wasn’t full speed,” Saban said. “We’ll see how he responds this week and see if he can be able to play in this game, and that’s something that’ll be kind of day-to-day, as well.”

Armour-Davis was replaced by true freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry who recorded a pair of tackles including a sack in addition to batting away Auburn’s two-point attempt in the fourth overtime.

Alabama (11-1, 7-1) and Georgia (12-0, 8-0) will meet Saturday for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.