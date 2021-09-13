Alabama 'encouraged' by Will Anderson's injury status

Alabama started the week with positive news regarding its top pass rusher. Monday, Nick Saban provided an optimistic update on starting linebacker Will Anderson Jr. who injured his knee during last weekend’s game against Mercer.

“Will Anderson has been very encouraging,” Saban said. “He’ll probably take a day off today. He’s kind of day-to-day, but we feel a little more encouraged than maybe we did after the game. So we’ll see how he progresses through the rest of the week.”

Anderson left Saturday’s victory over Mercer after he took a helmet to the knee during the third quarter. Following a visit to the injury tent, the sophomore made his way to the team’s locker room under his own power.

Through two games, Anderson has 12 tackles, including two for a loss with a sack. Last season, the five-star defender earned the Shaun Alexander-FWAA National Freshman Player of the Year Award, leading the nation’s freshmen with seven sacks while also tallying 52 tackles including 10.5 stops for a loss. He also led the Tide with eight quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Saturday, Anderson was replaced by fellow five-star sophomore Chris Braswell who recorded three stops with and a quarterback hurry against Mercer. Saban has also mentioned five-star freshman Dallas Turner as a possible contributor at the position.

Alabama is already without one of its starting linebackers as redshirt senior Chris Allen suffered what is likely a season-ending foot fracture during the season opener against Miami. Allen was replaced by sophomore Drew Sanders, who recorded two tackles and a pair of pass breakups during his first career start against Mercer.

“When it comes to injuries, it’s next man up,” linebacker Christian Harris said following Saturday’s game. “Everybody has to make sure they’re preparing, whether you’re a starter or not. You’re putting in just as much time as a starter, learning plays and preparing throughout the week, in case that time comes when it’s Saturday and somebody may go down. Really just trying to make sure we’re keeping everybody on defense like that, especially with the young guys who are getting an opportunity now.”

In addition to Anderson, Saban also provided an update on injured cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis, who sat out the game against Mercer after missing practice with injuries last week. Saban said the starting duo should return to practice this week.

No. 1 Alabama (2-0) will travel to No. 11 Florida (2-0) for its SEC opener on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on CBS.