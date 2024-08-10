PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Alabama eliminates foolish mistakes in first preseason scrimmage

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As was the case under Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer didn’t release stats following Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage Saturday. However, the first-year coach did peel back the curtain a bit to reveal a few useful nuggets from the closed workout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to DeBoer, Saturday’s scrimmage involved 102 plays. Of those, 81 were spent between the first and second units while 21 involved the third unit.

Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe earned a positive report, while DeBoer said junior running back Jam Miller busted a big gain opened up by the offensive line. Defensively, DeBoer said his defensive line showed nice “strength in numbers” and provided a nice pass rush.

All of that is encouraging, but perhaps the most positive update involved Alabama’s discipline on the day.

A common theme throughout preseason camp has been the coaching staff’s emphasis on the little things — players lining up correctly, executing the game plan and avoiding costly mistakes. According to DeBoer, the Crimson Tide executed well in that regard, putting together a relatively clean scrimmage.

“The offense maybe drew the defense off one time,” DeBoer said. “So just procedure-wise, I don’t know if there was any false starts offensively, no illegal formations, no movements. If there was, maybe it was one that I can’t remember, but that’s where I think we were pretty clean.”

That is a pleasant surprise for a young Alabama team still trying to acclimate itself to a new coaching staff. The Crimson Tide is replacing all but one of its starters from last year’s secondary and is also looking to break in a new right tackle following the departure of top-10 pick J.C. Latham. While Alabama might not have everything ironed out just yet, things seem to be headed in the right direction with three weeks to go before the season opener against Western Kentucky.

“The mental mistakes, or what I would call a foolish penalty where we’re just not sharp, really kind of honed in on that here,” DeBoer said. “So I think we took the next step with the other penalties too. Really not much from a holding, I don’t know if we got any holding calls out there. We had one kind of illegal block back, crackback block that was really good for us to actually have happen because we can learn from that and talk through that. Maybe one pass interference.

“The penalties were really down and minimal. So I like the way we’re having some urgency and we’ll move around offensively. The guys are all getting set, so all the processes that we have in place, the guys are doing a really good job.”

Last season, Alabama was tied for 49th nationally, averaging 5.6 penalties per game. That included a frustrating trip to Texas A&M in which the Crimson Tide was flagged 14 times, including nine false starts.

Penalties have been a problem for Alabama in recent years. During the 2022 season, the Tide finished tied for 126th with 7.9 penalties per game. That came after Alabama tied for 101st averaging 7.1 infractions per outing in 2021. Interestingly enough, DeBoer’s Washington team was one of the most penalized teams in the nation last year, averaging 7.5 flags per game.

Saturday’s scrimmage marked the ninth of 20 preseason workouts for Alabama leading up to game week for its season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. The Crimson Tide will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sunday for its open Fan Day practice.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FsYWJhbWEtZWxpbWluYXRlcy1mb29saXNoLW1pc3Rha2VzLWlu LWZpcnN0LXByZXNlYXNvbi1zY3JpbW1hZ2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFsYWJhbWEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhbGFiYW1hLWVsaW1pbmF0ZXMtZm9vbGlzaC1taXN0 YWtlcy1pbi1maXJzdC1wcmVzZWFzb24tc2NyaW1tYWdlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMw NzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK