{{ timeAgo('2022-08-06 13:29:05 -0500') }} football

Alabama eligibility tracker

Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

As Alabama opens preseason camp, we have a better look at its roster heading into the year. By our count, the Crimson Tide’s scholarship count is at 87, two over the NCAA limit of 85. However, Alabama can maneuver its roster through blue shirts in order to make things work.

Here’s a look at where things stand heading into the fall.

Eligibility tracker by position
Position  Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors Total

QB

2

0

1

0

3

RB

2

0

4

0

6

WR

5

3

4

0

12

TE

3

2

0

1

6

OL

6

2

4

4

16

DL

7

1

2

3

13

OLB

2

2

3

0

7

ILB

4

1

0

2

7

CB

3

1

2

1

7

S

2

2

2

2

8

ST

0

1

0

1

2

Total

36

15

22

14

87
Quarterbacks (3)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Jalen Milroe (RS)

Bryce Young

Ty Simpson

Running backs (6)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Emmanuel Henderson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jamarion Miller

Jase McClellan

Trey Sanders (RS)

Roydell Williams

Wide receivers (12)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Aaron Anderson

Ja'Corey Brooks

Jermaine Burton

Isaiah Bond

JoJo Earle

Tyler Harrell (RS)

Kendrick Law

Christian Leary

Traeshon Holden

Kobe Prentice

Thaiu Jones-Bell

Shazz Preston
Tight ends (6)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Elijah Brown

Miles Kitselman

Cameron Latu (RS)

Danny Lewis

Robbie Ouzts

Amari Niblack
Offensive linemen (16)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Tyler Booker

JC Latham

Tanner Bowles (RS)

Darrian Dalcourt

James Brockermeyer (RS)

Seth McLaughlin (RS)

Javion Cohen

Emil Ekiyor (RS)

Tommy Brockermeyer (RS)

Amari Kight

Kendall Randolph (GR)

Terrence Ferguson (RS)

Damieon George

Tyler Steen (RS)

Elijah Pritchett


Jaeden Roberts (RS)
Defensive linemen (13)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Anquin Barnes (RS)

Jah-Marien Latham (RS)

Jamil Burroughs

D.J. Dale

Monkell Goodwine (RS)


Tim Smith

Justin Eboigbe

Isaiah Hastings


Byron Young

Tim Keenan (RS)

Damon Payne (RS)

Khurtiss Perry

Jaheim Oatis


Outside linebackers (7) 
Freshmen  Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Jeremiah Alexander

Quandarrius Robinson (RS)

Will Anderson

Keanu Koht (RS)

Dallas Turner

Chris Braswell


Demouy Kennedy
Inside linebackers (7)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Jihaad Campbell

Kendrick Blackshire

Jaylen Moody (RS)

Ian Jackson (RS)

Henry To'oTo'o

Deontae Lawson (RS)

Shawn Murphy
Cornerbacks (7)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Terrion Arnold (RS)

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Eli Ricks

Khyree Jackson

Tre'Quon Fegans

Jahquez Robinson

Earl Little
Safeties (8)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

Antonio Kite

DeVonta Smith

Brian Branch

Jordan Battle

Jake Pope

Kristian Story (RS)

Malachi Moore

DeMarcco Hellams
Special teams (2)
Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

James Burnip (RS)

Will Reichard
