Alabama eligibility tracker
As Alabama opens preseason camp, we have a better look at its roster heading into the year. By our count, the Crimson Tide’s scholarship count is at 87, two over the NCAA limit of 85. However, Alabama can maneuver its roster through blue shirts in order to make things work.
Here’s a look at where things stand heading into the fall.
|Position
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Total
|
QB
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
RB
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
WR
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
12
|
TE
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
OL
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
16
|
DL
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
13
|
OLB
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
ILB
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
CB
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
S
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
ST
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Total
|
36
|
15
|
22
|
14
|
87
Jalen Milroe (RS)
Trey Sanders (RS)
Tyler Harrell (RS)
Cameron Latu (RS)
Tanner Bowles (RS)
|
James Brockermeyer (RS)
|
Seth McLaughlin (RS)
|
Emil Ekiyor (RS)
|
Tommy Brockermeyer (RS)
|
Kendall Randolph (GR)
|
Terrence Ferguson (RS)
|
Tyler Steen (RS)
|
|
Jaeden Roberts (RS)
Anquin Barnes (RS)
|
Jah-Marien Latham (RS)
|
Monkell Goodwine (RS)
|
|
|
Tim Keenan (RS)
|
Damon Payne (RS)
|
Quandarrius Robinson (RS)
|
Keanu Koht (RS)
|
Jaylen Moody (RS)
|
Ian Jackson (RS)
|
Deontae Lawson (RS)
Terrion Arnold (RS)
Kristian Story (RS)
James Burnip (RS)
|
Will Reichard