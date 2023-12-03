After plenty of drama and debate, Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide earned the fourth and final spot in this year’s playoff and will face top-ranked Michigan for a semifinal matchup in the Rose Bowl. No. 2 Washington will play No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl for the other semifinal matchup.

Both semifinals will take place on Jan. 1 and will be televised on ESPN. The Rose Bowl is held in Pasadena, California and will kickoff at 4 p.m. CT. The Sugar Bowl will take place in New Orleans and is set to kick off at 7:45 p.m. The national championship game will be held in Houston’s NRG Stadium on Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. It will also be televised on ESPN.

Alabama’s inclusion in this year’s field continues the SEC’s streak of being involved in every single playoff. The SEC has won six of the previous nine playoffs, including each of the past four.

Alabama jumped up four spots following its 27-24 victory over previously top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The climb from No. 8 is the largest any team has ever made to make the playoff.

The committee's decision to include Alabama was met with controversy as Alabama jumped undefeated ACC champion Florida State for the final spot in the playoff. This year marks the first time an undefeated Power 5 champion was left out of the playoff.

A big part of the committee’s decision to choose Alabama over Florida State was due to the Seminoles losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury during a game agaisnt North Alabama last month. Since the injury, the Seminoles have struggled in wins over Florida and Louisville, failing to amass 225 total yards on either occasion.

Alabama enters the playoff with ranked wins against No. # Georgia, No. # Ole Miss, No. # LSU and No. # Tennessee. Florida State has ranked wins over No. ## Louisville No. ## N.C. State and No. ## Clemson.