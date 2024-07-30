After losing two in-state commits in the 2025 class, Alabama earned a commitment from a talented in-state target in 2027. On Tuesday, defensive end Ba'Roc Willis announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Willis plays for Moody High School in Moody, Alabama and carried offers from several Power Four programs, including Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Tennessee among others. Though his recruitment is just getting started, Alabama was able to stand out amongst the early contenders. Moody's commitment comes just one day after he was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Champions Cookout.

"Just was a good vibe," Willis told Rivals. "Everyone was having fun and it felt like the place to be. I’ve had a relationship with [Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach] for years too and know I’ll get developed there."