Alabama earns commitment from 2027 DE Ba'Roc Willis
After losing two in-state commits in the 2025 class, Alabama earned a commitment from a talented in-state target in 2027. On Tuesday, defensive end Ba'Roc Willis announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
Willis plays for Moody High School in Moody, Alabama and carried offers from several Power Four programs, including Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Tennessee among others. Though his recruitment is just getting started, Alabama was able to stand out amongst the early contenders. Moody's commitment comes just one day after he was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Champions Cookout.
"Just was a good vibe," Willis told Rivals. "Everyone was having fun and it felt like the place to be. I’ve had a relationship with [Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach] for years too and know I’ll get developed there."
Alabama first offered Willis in December 2023, but Roach has known the talented defensive end since he was in seventh grade. Willis has also developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack from previous visits. Willis was on campus for A-Day and traveled to Tuscaloosa for a spring practice. He also has connections to the current Alabama roster, having trained with freshman defensive end Jeremiah Beaman.
Willis is Alabama's first commit in 2027. The Crimson Tide also has one commit in the Class of 2026, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney.