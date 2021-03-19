Alabama early enrollees receive roster numbers
Alabama updated its roster to include its 14 new early enrollees from this year’s class as well as Caden Clark, who grayshirted last year.
In addition, the Crimson Tide had a few players switch numbers. Safety DeMarcco Hellams will be switching to No. 2 from No. 29; running back Trey Sanders will be switching to No. 6 from No. 24; quarterback Paul Tyson will be switching to No. 17 from No. 15; and offensive lineman Javion Cohen will be switching to No. 70 from No. 57.
Tight end Michael Parker is no longer listed on Alabama's roster.
Here’s a look at the new numbers players will be wearing as well as the positions, heights and weights of the early enrollees.
Alabama new freshmen numbers
1 — Ga’Quincy McKinstry, defensive back, 6-1, 180
7 — Ja’Corey Brooks, wide receiver, 6-2, 190
12 — Christian Leary, wide receiver, 5-10, 185
15 — Jalen Milroe, quarterback, 6-2, 201
17 — Agiye Hall, wide receiver, 6-3, 195
19 — Keanu Koht, linebacker, 6-4, 215
32 — Deonte Lawson, linebacker, 6-2, 217
36 — Ian Jackson, linebacker, 6-1, 225
45 — Robbie Outz, tight end, 6-4, 260
58 — James Brockermeyer, offensive line, 6-3, 270
65 — JC Latham, offensive line, 6-6, 325
69 — Terrence Ferguson II, offensive line, 6-4, 290
76 — Tommy Brockermeyer, offensive line, 6-5, 292
87 — Caden Clark, tight end, 6-4, 258
95 — Monkell Goodwine, defensive line, 6-4, 278