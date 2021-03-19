 Alabama Crimson Tide news
Alabama early enrollees receive roster numbers

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama updated its roster to include its 14 new early enrollees from this year’s class as well as Caden Clark, who grayshirted last year.

In addition, the Crimson Tide had a few players switch numbers. Safety DeMarcco Hellams will be switching to No. 2 from No. 29; running back Trey Sanders will be switching to No. 6 from No. 24; quarterback Paul Tyson will be switching to No. 17 from No. 15; and offensive lineman Javion Cohen will be switching to No. 70 from No. 57.

Tight end Michael Parker is no longer listed on Alabama's roster.

Here’s a look at the new numbers players will be wearing as well as the positions, heights and weights of the early enrollees.

Alabama new freshmen numbers 

1 — Ga’Quincy McKinstry, defensive back, 6-1, 180

7 — Ja’Corey Brooks, wide receiver, 6-2, 190

12 — Christian Leary, wide receiver, 5-10, 185

15 — Jalen Milroe, quarterback, 6-2, 201

17 — Agiye Hall, wide receiver, 6-3, 195

19 — Keanu Koht, linebacker, 6-4, 215

32 — Deonte Lawson, linebacker, 6-2, 217

36 — Ian Jackson, linebacker, 6-1, 225

45 — Robbie Outz, tight end, 6-4, 260

58 — James Brockermeyer, offensive line, 6-3, 270

65 — JC Latham, offensive line, 6-6, 325

69 — Terrence Ferguson II, offensive line, 6-4, 290

76 — Tommy Brockermeyer, offensive line, 6-5, 292

87 — Caden Clark, tight end, 6-4, 258

95 — Monkell Goodwine, defensive line, 6-4, 278

