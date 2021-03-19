Alabama updated its roster to include its 14 new early enrollees from this year’s class as well as Caden Clark, who grayshirted last year.

In addition, the Crimson Tide had a few players switch numbers. Safety DeMarcco Hellams will be switching to No. 2 from No. 29; running back Trey Sanders will be switching to No. 6 from No. 24; quarterback Paul Tyson will be switching to No. 17 from No. 15; and offensive lineman Javion Cohen will be switching to No. 70 from No. 57.

Tight end Michael Parker is no longer listed on Alabama's roster.

Here’s a look at the new numbers players will be wearing as well as the positions, heights and weights of the early enrollees.