Alabama DT Jehiem Oatis to opt out of season, enter transfer portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis will not take part in the rest of the Crimson Tide's season. According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Oatis will redshirt this season and enter the transfer portal.

Oatis started 13 games in his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide but has been limited in Alabama's first five games of the 2024 season. Oatis cited playing time as the reason for his departure, according to Thamel’s report.

“He’s been battling injuries, not been able to perform or produce in the way that any of us would like,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said during his weekly press conference Monday. “But my focus is on the players that are going to do everything they can to help us win football games. So that’s really where my focus is right now.”

Oatis, a former top-100 player in the Class of 2022, logged 55 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first two seasons at Alabama. After making two tackles in 23 snaps against Western Kentucky, he saw his snap count drop in Alabama's following games and did not appear in the Tide's 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. Like Wommack, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said multiple factors went into Oatis' decision and his choice did not come as a surprise.

“Jaheim, it felt like it was going that way," DeBoer said. "I think you also have to understand there’s other elements to this. There’s health elements, there’s life elements. I love these guys, they work hard and Jaheim’s choices, there’s reasons for that. He has notified and continued to be in communication here with us. Kinda felt like it was maybe going in that direction, not just today or yesterday but just here in the last few days. We move forward with the guys that really are able to help us win and focused on our program."

The rest of the Crimson Tide's squad will look to bounce back from a shock loss to the Commodores when it faces South Carolina at 11 am. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.