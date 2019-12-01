News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 13:09:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama drops in both national polls after loss to Auburn

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

As expected, Alabama fell in both national polls released Sunday following its 48-45 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, the Crimson Tide was able to stay inside the top 10 as it dropped four spots to No. 9 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25.

Holiday Pick-It Sale: Save big, plus free gear (Click the banner to sign up)
Holiday Pick-It Sale: Save big, plus free gear (Click the banner to sign up)

Both polls had an identical top 10. LSU remained at the top spot and was followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor Alabama and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10.

Alabama suffered multiple regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. This year will also mark the first time the Crimson Tide won’t enter the postseason competing for the national championship since 2013 when it lost to Auburn before the advent of the College Football Playoff. Heading into this season, Alabama was the only team to appear in all five previous College Football Playoffs.

“I know our fans are disappointed, but I can promise you that our players are disappointed, and we’re all very, very disappointed,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “It’s my responsibility to get our team to do these things better, and that certainly will be the goal in the future.”

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

LSU, 12-0

LSU, 12-0

2

Ohio State, 12-0

Ohio State, 12-0

3

Clemson, 12-0

Clemson, 12-0

4

Georgia, 11-1

Georgia, 11-1

5

Utah, 11-1

Utah, 11-1

6

Oklahoma, 11-1

Oklahoma, 11-1

7

Florida, 10-2

Florida, 10-2

8

Baylor, 11-1

Baylor, 11-1

9

Alabama, 10-2

Alabama, 10-2

10

Wisconsin, 10-2

Wisconsin, 10-2

11

Penn State, 10-2

Auburn, 9-3

12

Auburn, 9-3

Penn State, 10-2

13

Oregon, 10-2

Oregon, 10-2

14

Notre Dame, 10-2

Notre Dame, 10-2

15

Minnesota, 10-2

Minnesota, 10-2

16

Memphis, 11-1

Memphis, 11-1

17

Boise State, 11-1

Michigan, 9-3

18

Michigan, 9-3

Iowa, 9-3

19

Iowa, 9-3

Boise State, 11-1

20

Appalachian State, 11-1

Appalachian State, 11-1

21

Cincinnati, 10-2

Cincinnati, 10-2

22

Virginia, 9-3

Virginia, 9-3

23

Navy, 9-2

Navy, 9-2

24

Southern California, 8-4

Southern California, 8-4

25

Air Force, 10-2

Air Force, 10-2

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}