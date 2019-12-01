As expected, Alabama fell in both national polls released Sunday following its 48-45 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, the Crimson Tide was able to stay inside the top 10 as it dropped four spots to No. 9 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25.

Both polls had an identical top 10. LSU remained at the top spot and was followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor Alabama and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10.



Alabama suffered multiple regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. This year will also mark the first time the Crimson Tide won’t enter the postseason competing for the national championship since 2013 when it lost to Auburn before the advent of the College Football Playoff. Heading into this season, Alabama was the only team to appear in all five previous College Football Playoffs.

“I know our fans are disappointed, but I can promise you that our players are disappointed, and we’re all very, very disappointed,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “It’s my responsibility to get our team to do these things better, and that certainly will be the goal in the future.”