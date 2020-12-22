BamaInsider - Alabama dominates SEC awards

Alabama dominated the SEC's end-of-season awards Tuesday as it picked up five of the league's seven individual honors.

Receiver DeVonta Smith was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while cornerback Patrick Surtain II took home Defensive Player of the Year honors. Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson split votes for the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented to the league’s top offensive lineman. Quarterback Mac Jones earned Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Nick Saban was named Coach of the Year.

The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The league office also announced that Alabama led the conference with 15 players on the 2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team. The Tide also had a league-best nine first-team honorees. This marks the 13th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Deonte Brown (OL), Dickerson (C), Najee Harris (RB), Jones (QB), Leatherwood (OL) and Smith (WR) were first-team selections on offense, while Christian Barmore (DL), Dylan Moses (LB) and Surtain II (DB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense.

The second-team defense is composed of Christopher Allen (LB) and Malachi Moore (DB), while Jaylen Waddle (RS) rounds out the second-team selections as a special teamer.

In addition to the first and second teams, Will Anderson Jr. (LB) and Javion Cohen (OL) were Freshman All-SEC choices, along with Moore, who landed an additional spot on the freshman squad.