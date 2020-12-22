 BamaInsider - Alabama dominates SEC awards
Alabama dominates SEC awards

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
Alabama dominated the SEC's end-of-season awards Tuesday as it picked up five of the league's seven individual honors.

Receiver DeVonta Smith was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while cornerback Patrick Surtain II took home Defensive Player of the Year honors. Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson split votes for the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented to the league’s top offensive lineman. Quarterback Mac Jones earned Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Nick Saban was named Coach of the Year.

The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The league office also announced that Alabama led the conference with 15 players on the 2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team. The Tide also had a league-best nine first-team honorees. This marks the 13th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Deonte Brown (OL), Dickerson (C), Najee Harris (RB), Jones (QB), Leatherwood (OL) and Smith (WR) were first-team selections on offense, while Christian Barmore (DL), Dylan Moses (LB) and Surtain II (DB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense.

The second-team defense is composed of Christopher Allen (LB) and Malachi Moore (DB), while Jaylen Waddle (RS) rounds out the second-team selections as a special teamer.

In addition to the first and second teams, Will Anderson Jr. (LB) and Javion Cohen (OL) were Freshman All-SEC choices, along with Moore, who landed an additional spot on the freshman squad.

2020 SEC awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Camarda, Georgia

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

Tank Bigsby, Auburn*

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Mac Jones, Alabama

JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY

Landon Dickerson, Alabama*

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Saban, Alabama

All-SEC Coaches' Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Mac Jones, Alabama

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Kadarius Toney, Florida

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

Carson Green, Texas A&M

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Ali Gaye, LSU

LB

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU*

Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Javion Cohen, Alabama

Brady Latham, Arkansas

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Kendall Milton, Georgia

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

Colby Wooden, Auburn

Jalen Carter, Georgia

BJ Ojulari, LSU

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Eli Ricks, LSU

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

(* - Ties )

