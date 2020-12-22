BamaInsider - Alabama dominates SEC awards

Alabama dominates SEC awards
Alabama dominated the SEC's end-of-season awards Tuesday as it picked up five of the league's seven individual honors.
Receiver DeVonta Smith was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while cornerback Patrick Surtain II took home Defensive Player of the Year honors. Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson split votes for the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented to the league’s top offensive lineman. Quarterback Mac Jones earned Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Nick Saban was named Coach of the Year.
The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
The league office also announced that Alabama led the conference with 15 players on the 2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team. The Tide also had a league-best nine first-team honorees. This marks the 13th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.
Deonte Brown (OL), Dickerson (C), Najee Harris (RB), Jones (QB), Leatherwood (OL) and Smith (WR) were first-team selections on offense, while Christian Barmore (DL), Dylan Moses (LB) and Surtain II (DB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense.
The second-team defense is composed of Christopher Allen (LB) and Malachi Moore (DB), while Jaylen Waddle (RS) rounds out the second-team selections as a special teamer.
In addition to the first and second teams, Will Anderson Jr. (LB) and Javion Cohen (OL) were Freshman All-SEC choices, along with Moore, who landed an additional spot on the freshman squad.
2020 SEC awards
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Camarda, Georgia
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
Tank Bigsby, Auburn*
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones, Alabama
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Landon Dickerson, Alabama*
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Saban, Alabama
All-SEC Coaches' Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Ben Cleveland, Georgia
Trey Smith, Tennessee*
Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Mac Jones, Alabama
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Kadarius Toney, Florida
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
Carson Green, Texas A&M
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
Ali Gaye, LSU
LB
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU*
Hudson Henry, Arkansas*
OL
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Javion Cohen, Alabama
Brady Latham, Arkansas
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
QB
Connor Bazelak, Missouri
RB
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Kendall Milton, Georgia
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
Colby Wooden, Auburn
Jalen Carter, Georgia
BJ Ojulari, LSU
McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina
DB
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Eli Ricks, LSU
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
(* - Ties )