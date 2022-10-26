Alabama will likely be without one of its veterans on the defensive line for the remainder of the season. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference Nick Saban provided an update on Justin Eboigbe, stating the defender is unlikely to return this season after sustaining a neck injury last month.

"He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future,” Saban said, “but I don't think that's going to come this season."

Eboigbe played in Alabama’s first four games this season, recording 11 tackles and two quarterback hurries. Earlier this month, Saban said the team was looking to get an "expert plan of action for him and his future.”

With Eboigbe out, Alabama has used D.J. Dale, Byron Young, Jaheim Oatis and Tim Smith as its primary defensive linemen. Dale and Oatis missed last week's game with undisclosed injuries and are listed as day-to-day moving forward.

Against Mississippi State's Air Raid attack, Alabama deployed a smaller defensive package, calling for outside linebackers such as Will Anderson and Chris Braswell to play on the line. The Crimson Tide also featured a few younger defensive linemen in redshirt sophomores Jamil Burroughs and Jah-Marien Latham as well as redshirt freshman Damon Payne.

“We really only had four defensive linemen in the game,” Saban said. “The most we ever played with was two, sometimes only one and played a whole bunch of ‘backers. So you get a little small, which can affect your ability to stop the run. But you’ve gotta scheme it the best you can with the guys that you’ve got. And hopefully, we’ll get some of these guys back. But it’s also a good experience for those guys, and they’ll be more ready to play the next time.”

The Crimson Tide is off this weekend. No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) will return to action next week when it travels to No. 18 LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Nov. 5 for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff inside Tiger Stadium.