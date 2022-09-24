TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s defense didn’t give up much Saturday night, but the unit might have received a blow on the injury front as starting defensive lineman Byron Young was carted to the locker room and returned on crutches during the Crimson Tide’s 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt.

“He’s got a sprained ankle,” Saban told reporters. “That’s the only update I’ve got.”

Young injured his ankle late during the third quarter. After being helped to the medical tent, he was taken to Alabama’s locker room on the back of a golf cart. The senior returned to the sideline later in the game without a uniform on and was using crutches with a boot on his injured foot.

Young has started all four games for Alabama this season, recording nine tackles, including two for a loss with .5 sacks to go with a quarterback hurry. He did not record any stats Saturday night.

“Byron’s doing good,” starting outside linebacker Will Anderson said following the game. “He’s going to be fine.”

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play face its first SEC road test next week when it travels to Arkansas (3-1, 0-1) next Saturday.