Another one of Alabama’s transfer portal entrants has found a new home. Monday evening, Braylen Ingraham became the latest Crimson Tide player to announce his transfer to another school as he committed to Syracuse. Ingraham joins offensive lineman Tanner Bowles (Kentucky) and wide receiver Traeshon Holden (Oregon).

Ingraham hasn't take part in a snap for Alabama the past two seasons. He appeared in two games as a freshman in 2019 and two more games in 2020. He totaled five career tackles.

Ingraham came to Alabama as a four-star prospect in the class of 2019. He had offers from a long list of Power Five schools, including Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.