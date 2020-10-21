Alabama depth on the defensive line could soon be taking a hit as redshirt freshman Ishmael Sopsher entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday night, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Sopsher, 6-foot-4, 310 pounds was rated as the No. 72 overall player and No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2019 class. He has yet to take a snap this season after making one appearance for the Crimson Tide last year.

Alabama saw eight players transfer out of the program over the offseason including tight end Giles Amos (Arkansas State), linebacker Markail Benton (Jacksonville State), cornerback Scooby Carter (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), defensive back Nigel Knott (East Carolina), offensive tackle Scott Lashley (Mississippi State), receiver Tyrell Shavers (Mississippi State) and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland).

Earlier Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about keeping his younger players happy as the new SEC-only schedule has limited reps for reserve players this season.

"Hopefully, they're looking at it that this is an opportunity for them to sort of improve, get better, learn the system," Saban said. "So that when they do get the chance to play, they're going to be able to create value for themselves and play well. I think that's one of the most difficult things for players who aren't starters to be able to stay focused on. It takes a special guy to be able to really stay focused when he doesn't know for sure he's going to play. But players also have to know they're one play away from being in there, being responsible to their teammates and to themselves to be able to play well."