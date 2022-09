Alabama has its first transfer portal entrant of the 2022 season. After not participating with the team this fall, redshirt junior defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Ingraham was not listed on the team’s official roster when it was updated for the current season. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound defensive lineman did not see action for the team last season. He played two games during the 2020 season, recording one tackle.

Ingraham joined Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2019 class. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was the No. 242 overall player and No. 20 strongside defensive end in his class.