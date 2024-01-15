Shortly after news broke of Alabama hiring South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack as its next defensive coordinator Monday night, the Crimson Tide’s defense lost a bit of momentum. Senior cornerback Trey Amos announced over social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal. The former Louisiana transfer will have one year of eligibility at his next school.

Amos served as Alabama’s third cornerback last season, starting one game over 14 appearances. He recorded five pass breakups to go with 12 tackles during his lone season in Tuscaloosa.

Amos is the third cornerback from last year’s roster to enter the transfer portal since Nick Saban announced his retirement last week. Five-star freshman Dezz Ricks and redshirt freshman Antonio Kite announced their decisions to transfer Saturday. Alabama also lost redshirt freshman Earl Little II, who transferred to Florida State.

The Crimson Tide is already without three of its starting defensive backs from last year as cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry left early for the NFL draft while safety Jaylen Key saw his eligibility expire at the end of the season. Alabama is still waiting on a decision from starting freshman safety Caleb Downs, who is rumored to be considering entering the transfer portal himself.

Starting STAR Malachi Moore is returning for his final season with Alabama. The Crimson Tide also brought in five-star Southern California cornerback Domani Jackson from the transfer portal. Amos was projected to start across from Jackson in next year’s secondary.

Earlier Monday night, Washington transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad told Tide Illustrated that Alabama is one of three schools leading his recruitment along with Oregon and Texas. Muhammad entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12, hours after his former head coach Kalen DeBoer was announced as Alabama’s next head coach.