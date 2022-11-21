TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has been suspended from the team, Nick Saban announced during his Monday press conference. The head coach did not provide a reason for the suspension.

Jackson, a senior, did not travel with the team to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sideline during the game against Austin Peay over the weekend. He appeared in nine games this season, recording seven stops, including one for a loss. Jackson started the game against Texas before being replaced by Terrion Arnold. Along with his role on defense, Jackson contributed on punt and kickoff coverage as well as the punt return unit.

Jackson transferred to Alabama from East Mississippi Community College in 2021. He recorded seven tackles in two pass breakups over 12 games last season, making his first career start in the national championship game defeat to Georgia.

Alabama’s secondary has been shorthanded in recent weeks as Eli Ricks suffered a head injury on the first play from scrimmage against Ole Miss. Over the weekend, Saban said the starter should be able to return to practice Monday.

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Arnold started at cornerback during Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay. Freshmen Antonio Kite and Earl Little Jr. worked with the second-team unit during warmups but did not appear on defense during the game.

Alabama will wrap up its regular season Saturday as it hosts Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.