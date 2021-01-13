Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith announced Wednesday that he is entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. As of Wednesday, Smith’s name is not yet listed in the database.

“I want to thank the University of Alabama and coach Saban for believing in me,” Smith posted on his Twitter account. “I also want to thank my brothers for lifelong memories made. Although this was a tough decision, after much thought and prayer I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Smith, a former three-star recruit, failed to record any stats over two appearances this past season. The 6-foot, 196-pound defender played in six games during his freshman season but saw action in only three games over the past two years.

Alabama saw 11 players transfer from the program last year including tight end Giles Amos (Arkansas State), linebacker Markail Benton (Jacksonville State), defensive back Scooby Carter (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), outside linebacker Kevin Harris (Georgia Tech), defensive back Nigel Knott (East Carolina), offensive lineman Scott Lashley (Mississippi State), wider receiver Tyrell Shavers (Mississippi State), defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher (Southern California), quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) and wide receiver Chadarius Townsend (Texas Tech).