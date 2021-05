Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider has confirmed. Turnage, a redshirt sophomore played in three games last season, recording a pass breakup against Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Oxford, Miss. native came to Alabama as the No. 16 cornerback and No. 183 overall player in the 2019 class.

This story will be updated.