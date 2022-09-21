Close your eyes and picture a Nick Saban defense. There’s speed, discipline, a potent pass rush and plenty of turnovers. Before last week, the latter of those attributes had yet to surface in this year’s unit.

Heading into last weekend's game against Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama's defense had yet to record a takeaway. No interceptions, no fumbles.

Then Will Anderson Jr. made a play.

The star linebacker recorded Alabama’s first turnover of the season, plucking a bobbled screen pass out of the air before returning it 25-yards for a touchdown. The Crimson Tide is hoping that highlight broke the seal moving forward.

“I feel like now that we've got that turnover, there should be many more to come,” safety Jordan Battle said. “We put a heavy emphasis before that game on getting a turnover because the last two games we didn't have a turnover. We only have one turnover in three games. So that's been the heavy emphasis, trying to get the ball out, or catching picks.”

Battle knows a thing about turnovers. The senior has six of them to his name (five interceptions and one fumble recovery) over the past three seasons. He also has a knack for finding the end zone with the ball in his hands. He returned two of his team-high three interceptions for touchdowns last season and added another pick-6 during the 2020 season.

So, while everyone is busy talking about Anderson’s highlight return, Battle is confident his time will come soon. He’s even got a celebration in mind when the occasion presents itself.

“I know how it feels. I've kind of been there before,” Battle said with a smirk. “I'm trying to score a touchdown as well. I'm trying to get that celebration out. I have a celebration I'm trying to show, so hopefully, I'll make a play and show you.”

While Battle has proved he is more than capable of creating an impact, Alabama will need its entire defense to step up and continue to make plays as it continues into the season. With Vanderbilt next up on the schedule, the Crimson Tide will look to capitalize on a an opponent that hs four turnovers through four games so far this season.

There are various players on Alabama’s defense that have the ability to make a change and alter a game at any moment. That includes both sophomore cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and redshirt freshman corner Terrion Arnold as they have continued to gain more chemistry on the field with the increased playing time they have had with each other in the back end of the Crimson Tide defense.

“I feel like they’re very comfortable,” receiver Traeshon Holden said of the starting duo. “Even during fall camp practices, you could just see everybody coming together. That’s a close unit for sure.”

The talent is there, nobody is questioning it. There are athletes all across Alabama’s defense ready to disrupt another teams offense at a moments notice, its just a matter of coming together as a unit and playing to the Nick Saban standard they know they can.

“There’s been some discipline issues, but overall I feel like we’re getting better,” defensive tackle D.J. Dale said. “We all understand what we have to do, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Alabama will take on Vanderbilt this Saturday at 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network.