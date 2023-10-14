The play Saban was referring to came early in the fourth quarter when Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared set to sack Jefferson for a 7-yard loss. After reaching the quarterback, Arnold did his best to bring down him down. However, after wrestling Jefferson for a couple of seconds, he eventually let him slip his grasp, allowing him to complete a pass to tight end Var'Keyes Gumms for a 25-yard gain.

While trying to compliment the Arkansas quarterback following No. 11 Alabama’s 24-21 win over the Razorbacks, Saban started off by calling Jefferson a “handful.” Then the head coach jumbled his words while comparing the 6-foot-3, 247-pound quarterback’s ability to sling off defenders to a fly being brushed off a cow’s behind.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — By the end of the day Saturday, K.J. Jefferson even had Nick Saban stumbling.

“That’s one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen a player make,” Saban said. “We said one guy get the guy, you’ve got to hold him, you’ve got to hang on, we’ve got to clean him up. We didn’t clean him up.”

To be fair, that’s easier said than done.

“Let me put it like this, imagine me having to tackle Will Anderson,” said Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, comparing Jefferson to the two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner. Just imagine putting Will Anderson at quarterback and having to tackle him.”

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson agrees.

“He’s a big guy,” Lawson said of Jefferson. “It was pretty tough. We had to gang tackle him to get him down.”

To Alabama’s credit, it was able to sack Jefferson four times on the day. The biggest of those came on Arkansas’ final possession as Turner and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe combined to bring him down on third-and-8 to force a punt and allow the Tide’s offense to run out the clock.

“Me and Justin, we practice that whole stunt every day in practice, so it was nothing new for us," Turner said of the sack. "It was a good momentum boost though.”

Jefferson finished the day completing 14 of 24 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Despite taking four sacks, he still managed 26 yards on the ground, thanks to runs of 22 and 23 yards respectively in the second half.

And while he didn’t walk off the field with a win Saturday, he definitely left Bryant-Denny Stadium with the Tide’s respect.

“He’s definitely the hardest quarterback I’ve had to tackle in my college career,” Turner said. “For sure.”