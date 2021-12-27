Alabama DC Pete Golding provides injury update on Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama’s secondary could have a key reinforcement for its Cotton Bowl semifinal against Cincinnati. During a Monday press conference, Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding provided an update on Jalyn Armour-Davis, stating the starting cornerback has practiced all week after missing the last two games due to a hip injury.

“He’s looked well to me,” Golding said. “It’s good to have him back.”

Armour-Davis, a redshirt junior, started in Alabama’s first 10 games before suffering his injury. He is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and has four pass breakups over 10 starts.

Monday, Golding addressed the importance of having the 6-foot-1, 192-pound defender back in the secondary as Alabama goes up against a Cincinnati offense that features 6-foot-3, 213-pound Alec Pierce as its top receiver. Cincinnati averages just 248.7 passing yards per game but is tied for No. 13 nationally averaging 8.8 yards per attempt.

“Obviously Jalyn for us has had a lot of experience in games,” Golding said. “He’s a smart football player, he’s instinctive. He’s one of our longer corners with top-end speed. We’re playing longer guys this week that can run and go up and catch the football. They’re a multiple offense and create a lot of formations by motions and shifts. Obviously, the experience he’s had, the understanding of our defense and the composure that he has, we need.”

Alabama is already without one starting cornerback as Josh Jobe had surgery on his toe earlier this month and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Jobe will likely be replaced by five-star freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, who has started the last two games in Armour-Davis' absence.

Mckinstry, the No. 1 cornerback in this year's class, has an interception and a pass breakup to go with 17 tackles and a sack on the season. Alabama's other options at the cornerback position include junior college transfer Khyree Jackson, sophomore Jahquez Robinson and freshman Terrion Arnold.

"I think we've got a lot of guys with banked practice reps in what we're doing," Golding said. "We've got some guys with game experience earlier in the season in games that we've got up on. It's next man up around here. We don't control that. We don't control the injruries, we don't control COVID, so it's next man up.

"We've got guys at the cornerback position, whether it being Kool-Aid or some other guys who have played in games, have started games. So they're going to have to step up. It's no different for them. They've got to lock in, they've got to focus and play the next play. When their number is called, they've got to be able to compete and contest the play."

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will play No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will serve as a semifinal in the College Football Player with the winner advancing to play in the national championship game on Jan. 10 against either No. 2 Michigan (12-1) or No. 3 Georgia (12-1).