Alabama football will have to find a new defensive coordinator this offseason.

Pete Golding, Alabama's defensive coordinator for the past five seasons, is leaving to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Golding just wrapped up his fifth season at Alabama and fourth as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. He also oversees the inside linebackers. This year’s Alabama defense was tied for ninth nationally, giving up 18.2 points per game and ranked No. 13, allowing an average of 318.2 total yards. Despite ranking in the top 15 in both categories, Alabama’s defense struggled mightily at times this season, allowing 52 points in a loss at Tennessee before allowing a one-dimensional Auburn team to pile up 343 yards on the ground in the Iron Bowl.

When asked about his future at Alabama before last month's Sugar Bowl, Golding maintained that he "absolutely" wanted to stay with Alabama, stating he was not getting caught up in criticism from Crimson Tide fans.

“Obviously I try to be the best coach that I can and the best person I can," Golding said at the time. "I got into coaching to affect young men. You can do that whether you’re a position coach, coordinator or head coach.

“I’m in no rush, I’ve said this before, to be a head coach. There’s a lot more to that. I love game planning. I love being in the room with our guys. Obviously, I have to do a better job of putting them in a better position and continue to coach them better so they have a better product on the field."

Before joining Alabama, Golding spent two seasons serving as the defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Before joining UTSA, he coached safeties at Southern Miss from 2014-15.

He has previous experience in the state of Louisiana, serving as the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-13. He also served as a defensive coordinator at his alma mater Delta State from 2010-11 and Tusculum from 2008-09. He spent one season coaching defensive backs at Tusculum before taking the defensive coordinator position.