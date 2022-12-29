Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said the younger defensive players on the roster such as Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy have "taken advantage of the extra practices" the Sugar Bowl provides.

Thanks to the new NCAA ruling, playing in Saturday's bowl game doesn't count toward redshirt eligibility, which helps Alabama fill some holes at inside linebacker.

During the two brief open practices the Crimson Tide held this week, Jaylen Moody didn't participate with his right arm in a sling and Deontae Lawson was riding the stationary bike. As a result, Campbell ascended up the depth chart taking reps at the Will spot next to Henry To'oTo'o.

"We've been rolling six guys through the bowl game and we've been trying to get them a lot of reps to see who is going to show up on Saturday. Those six have been getting all of the reps," Golding said. "Obviously (To'oTo'o) will be playing in the game. We have Lawson who has been playing the Will position. Shawn Murphy has been working in the backup Mike position with Kendrick Blackshire who has been out for a while, we've got him back healthy. At the Will position, you have Deontae (Lawson), Jihaad (Campbell) and Ian Jackson."

Campbell appeared in eight games this season, serving on the kickoff coverage and return teams as well as on the punt return team. As for Murphy, he's played in three games this season totaling five total snaps on defense.

To'oTo'o said both Campbell and Murphy taking reps against the first-team offense has helped their development and will prepare them if they are called upon on Saturday.

"They've been a huge part of game planning and if someone goes down, they are up. I think they've done a great job handling that situation. They are in with the ones and the twos every single time. I think experiencing good-on-good reps against our offense, is definitely going to help them."