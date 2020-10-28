 Sage Ryan set for college decision.
Alabama DB target Sage Ryan set for college decision

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Sage Ryan will announce his college decision on Saturday.
Sage Ryan, Rivals100 safety from Lafayette Christian Academy in Louisiana, will announce his college decision on Saturday (a specific time is TBD). Ryan has a top three of Alabama, Clemson and LSU. Many consider Alabama and LSU as the front-runners in his recruitment.

Ryan has family connections with the Tigers and has been considered an LSU since the start of his recruitment. However, Alabama has been relentless in its pursuit of the elite defender led by Nick Saban and Pete Golding.

Can the Crimson Tide steal another major prospect from the Pelican State? Nick Saban turns 69 on Saturday. He will consider a commitment from Ryan one of the best birthday presents he has ever received.

