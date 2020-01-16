It appears Alabama won’t be without Scooby Carter next season. The former four-star defensive back removed his name from the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Carter recorded one tackle over three games last year and will be classified as a redshirt freshman this season. He was suspended for Alabama’s game against Mississippi State last season before entering the transfer portal in November. The 6-foot, 186-pound defensive back was rated as the No. 40 cornerback in the 2019 class.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke about Carter’s status in December before the Citrus Bowl.

“Scooby can have another opportunity to be on the team,” Saban said. “If he wants to start with the team next semester in school, we’ll give him another opportunity at that time. He did OK in school, and we’re trying to be supportive and helpful to get him to do the things that he needs to do to have a chance to be successful as a person, as a student and as a player. We’ll give him an opportunity to come back next semester if he wants to do that.”