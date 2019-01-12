TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saivion Smith added his name to the list of Alabama underclassmen declaring for the NFL Draft. The JUCO transfer announced his decision to forgo his senior season Saturday over social media.

During his lone season in Alabama, Smith appeared in all 15 games last season, making 12 starts at cornerback. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back led the team with three interceptions and also tallied 60 tackles and five pass breakups.

Smith joins defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr., who all declared for the NFL Draft during Alabama’s news conference Friday.