News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 09:40:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama DB Nigel Knott announces he will enter the NCAA transfer portal

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nigel Knott is planning on returning to the football field. However, it appears the defensive back will be doing that away from Alabama. Monday, Knott announced via social media that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.


Knott, a former four-star prospect, sat out last season while dealing with medical issues. He played in 10 games during the 2018 season, recording his first career tackle on special teams.

Knott is not listed on Alabama’s online roster. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back came to the Crimson Tide rated as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 51 player overall in the 2016 class.

So far this offseason, Alabama has seen running back Jerome Ford transfer to Cincinnati and offensive lineman Scott Lashley transfer to Mississippi State.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Nigel Knott. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Nigel Knott. Photo | Getty Images

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}