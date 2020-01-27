TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nigel Knott is planning on returning to the football field. However, it appears the defensive back will be doing that away from Alabama. Monday, Knott announced via social media that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

I am blessed to have played football for the University of Alabama. I have decided to enter the transfer portal. #🙏🏾

Knott, a former four-star prospect, sat out last season while dealing with medical issues. He played in 10 games during the 2018 season, recording his first career tackle on special teams.

Knott is not listed on Alabama’s online roster. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back came to the Crimson Tide rated as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 51 player overall in the 2016 class.

So far this offseason, Alabama has seen running back Jerome Ford transfer to Cincinnati and offensive lineman Scott Lashley transfer to Mississippi State.