Alabama DB Marcus Banks enters his name in NCAA transfer portal

Alabama is down a defensive back for the remainder of the season. Monday night, Marcus Banks announced that he is entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The junior will have two years of eligibility remaining once he joins his next school.

Banks appeared in seven games this season but did not play during last weekend’s game against Tennessee. The 6-foot, 186-pound defensive back has six tackles on the season and recorded an interception during the Week 2 win over Mercer.

Banks, a former four-star recruit, was ranked as the No. 53 overall player and No. 8 cornerback in the 2019 class. He is the first Alabama player to enter his name into the transfer portal since the start of the season.