ARLINGTON, Texas — As Alabama cruised to a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, perhaps the only tense moments for Crimson Tide fans came while worrying over the status of Malachi Moore.

The freshman defensive back was fully dressed out on the sidelines but did not see the field on the afternoon. Following Alabama’s victory, Nick Saban provided an update on the freshman defensive back.

“Malachi Moore is day-to-day,” Saban said. “He injured himself a little bit in the Florida game. He was able to practice on and off. It's the type of injury that exercise aggravates it. He wasn't able to go today.”

Moore was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team after recording three interceptions and six pass breakups over 11 games. The defensive back also tallied 27 stops, including four for a loss, with a 28-yard strip and score touchdown against Tennessee.

Friday, Moore was replaced at Star by fellow freshman Brian Branch, who tallied three tackles and a pass breakup.

Linebacker Christian Harris also left the game during the second half and did not return. However, Saban said that was more of a precautionary decision.

“He was getting a little sore, which the injury that he has will do that on occasion,” Saban said. “But he played through it. He could have finished the game. We just took him out.”

Following Friday’s win in the Rose Bowl, Alabama will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Jan 11.