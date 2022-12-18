Khyree Jackson is teaming up with Traeshon Holden again at Oregon. Jackson became the latest Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new school Sunday morning as he committed to the Ducks. He joins Holden, who committed to Oregon last weekend.

Jackson appeared in nine games this season, recording seven stops, including one for a loss. He started the game against Texas before being replaced by Terrion Arnold. Along with his role on defense, Jackson contributed on punt and kickoff coverage as well as the punt return unit.

Jackson transferred to Alabama from East Mississippi Community College in 2021. He recorded seven tackles in two pass breakups over 12 games last season, making his first career start in the national championship game defeat to Georgia.