Alabama DB Josh Jobe has surgery on toe, expected to miss playoff

Alabama appears to have lost another starter to injury as it heads into the College Football Playoff. Starting cornerback Josh Jobe had surgery on his toe this week and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. On3 was first to report the news.

Jobe did not start Alabama’s game against LSU on Nov. 6. Following the game, Nick Saban revealed that the senior cornerback had a turf toe injury that kept him from practicing that week. Jobe eventually came off the bench to fill in for an injured Jalyn-Armour Davis in the second half against LSU. He then went on to start Alabama’s next four games. He recorded seven tackles during last weekend’s SEC Championship Game victory over Georgia.

Jobe, a senior, has started 11 games over 12 appearances this season. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback has two interceptions and four pass breakups to go with 38 tackles, including one for a loss.

Jobe’s production in coverage slipped during the second half of the season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed 22 receptions on 27 targets while giving up 389 yards and a pair of touchdowns over his last six games.

With Jobe out, Alabama will likely use redshirt junior Jalyn Armour-Davis and five-star freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry as its two starting cornerbacks moving forward.

Armour-Davis has been held out of the last two games with a hip injury but is expected to be available for Alabama’s semifinal game against Cincinnati at the end of the month. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound cornerback is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and has four pass breakups over 10 starts.

McKinstry has started four games over 12 appearances. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback has an interception and a pass breakup to go with 17 tackles and a sack. His lone pass breakup came as he knocked away a two-point try in overtime of the Iron Bowl, setting up the game-winning conversion from Bryce Young to John Metchie III during Alabama’s 24-22 victory at Auburn.

Alabama has been hit with several season-ending injuries this season, including outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) running backs Jase McClellan (knee) and Roydell Williams (knee) and wide receiver John Metchie III (knee). Freshman running back Camar Wheaton is also yet to make an appearance as he is still rehabbing from a meniscus injury he suffered in the offseason.

Alabama could get a boost at receiver as JoJo Earle is progressing nicely from an injury he suffered against New Mexico State on Nov. 13. The freshman dressed out and was fielding punts during pregame warmups Saturday but did not appear in the game.

Earlier this week, Saban said Earle is “getting to the point where he's dry-land running and has some opportunity to come back and play” during Alabama’s upcoming game against Cincinnati.

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will take on No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.