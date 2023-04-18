Alabama is losing another player to the transfer portal for the second time in as many days. Redshirt junior cornerback Jahquez Robinson is the latest Crimson Tide player to place his name in the database, joining redshirt freshman tight end Elijah Brown.

Robinson played in six games last season, serving primarily on special teams while also playing cornerback on defense. The highlight of his season came when he was credited with half a sack against Vanderbilt. The Jacksonville, Florida native joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Robinson is one of 17 Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of last season. The Crimson Tide brought in two players through the portal, adding Dippre and Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall. The current transfer window opened on April 15 and will close on April 30.

Committed Alabama transfer portal entrants

Aaron Anderson | Fr. | WR (LSU)

Tanner Bowles | R-Jr. | OL (Kentucky)

Tommy Brockermeyer | R-So. (TCU)

Javion Cohen | Jr. | OL (Miami)

JoJo Earle | So. | WR (TCU)

Damieon George Jr. | Jr. | OL (Florida)

Traeshon Holden | Jr. | WR (Oregon)

Braylen Ingraham | R-Jr. | DL (Syracuse)

Khyree Jackson | Sr. | DB (Oregon)

Demouy Kennedy | Jr. | LB (Colorado)

Amari Kight | R-Jr. | OL (Central Florida)

Christian Leary | So. | WR (Central Florida)

Jack Martin | Sr. | P | (Houston)

Trey Sanders | R-Jr. | RB (TCU)

Uncommitted Alabama transfer portal entrants

Elijah Brown | R-Fr. | TE

Tyler Harrell | R-Sr.| WR

Jahquez Robinson | R-Jr. | DB