Alabama is set to lose another defensive back to the NFL Draft. Deionte Thompson will be the sixth Crimson Tide underclassman to declare for the draft as multiple reports Saturday state the redshirt junior safety plans to forgo his final season.

Earlier Saturday, junior defensive back Saivion Smith announced on over Twitter that he was declaring for the draft. Friday, Alabama held a news conference were offensive lineman Jonah Williams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. all declared.

Thompson started all 15 games for the Crimson Tide this season, finishing second on the team with 78 tackles while recording two interceptions. The consensus All-American also took on signal-calling duties in Alabama’s secondary.

Players have until Monday to declare for the draft.